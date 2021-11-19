MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will recommend the reimposition of a modified number coding scheme in Metro Manila by next week, its chief said on Friday.

MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos said traffic has already returned to pre-pandemic levels, especially on Fridays.

The region shifted to the looser Alert Level 2 quarantine level this month, which allowed more mobility and more businesses to reopen.

The MMDA will ask local chief executives in Metro Manila to approve the return of number coding from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Abalos also said they could impose the scheme during the morning rush hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., subject to the mayors' approval.

Abalos in early October said the policy remains in effect to prevent the spike of COVID-19 cases, as the capital region's network of public transportation is not yet back to normal.

Some people may also resort to carpooling, which could risk the spread of COVID-19.

But the official warned earlier this month that the number coding scheme would return if traffic congestion along EDSA, the region’s main thoroughfare, worsens.

