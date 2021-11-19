Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health on Friday released a list of immunocompromised conditions eligible for an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The agency met Thursday with experts on COVID-19 vaccine to discuss the guidelines for the elderly (A2 category) and immunocompromised persons, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The date of the rollout has yet to be announced.

"Gagawin lang po namin ang guidelines and we will be announcing through our National Vaccine Operations Cluster kung kailan maguumpisa ang pagbabakuna ng booster or third doses para sa ating nakakatanda o A2 and those individuals with immunocompromised state," she told reporters.

(We will create the guidelines and we will be announcing through our National Vaccine Operations Cluster when we will begin the rollout of booster shots or third doses for the elderly or A2 category and those individuals with immunocompromised state.)

Immunocompromised individuals with the following conditions are eligible for a third dose or a booster jab:

Autoimmune disease

HIV

Cancer/Malignancy

Transplant patients

Undergoing steroid treatment

Patients with poor prognosis/bed-ridden patients

Video courtesy of the Department of Health

Some 4.2 million senior citizens and 7 million persons with comorbidities, along with members of their household, have so far been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to DOH data.

Overall, the Philippines has fully inoculated 32.9 million individuals while some 40.9 million others have received an initial dose as of Thursday.