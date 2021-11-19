MANILA - The Department of Health is looking for 160,000 volunteers for the 3-day nationwide vaccination program set on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, its spokesperson said Friday.

The vaccination drive aims to inoculate 15 million people, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Nananawagan po tayo sa ating medical societies, medical schools, nursing schools and other healthcare workers schools kung maaari po tulungan niyo po tayo sa event. This is not just for government, this is for the public," she told reporters.

(We call on medical societies, medical schools, nursing schools and other healthcare workers schools if maybe they can help us with the event.)

"Pag marami pang kababayan natin ang bakunado, mas magiging protektado po tayo sa sakit at makikita nating patuloy na bababa ang mga sakit dito sa ating bansa."

(As more of our fellow Filipinos get vaccinated, we will be more protected against the disease and our cases will continue to decline.)