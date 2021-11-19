Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID

MANILA – The Delta variant had been present in the country at least two months before the Department of Health (DOH) first reported two patients infected with the variant, which first emerged in India.

In an online forum Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said because of retrospective sampling, the Philippine Genome Center detected the variant from a sample collected in March.

“Nakakita tayo ng mas maagang kaso ng (We saw an early case of the) Delta variant and that was March 31, 2021," Vergeire said.

"It’s a 47-year-old returning overseas Filipino with travel history to China. Ang individual na ito (this individual) was fully recovered with only mild symptoms and was able to complete isolation period required,” she said.

Since its detection in May and first local transmission in July, the Delta variant has gone on to become the most detected variant among samples sequenced by the PGC.

The Delta has also been blamed for the surge of cases in August and record-high numbers in September.

But Vergeire said efforts by the national and local governments, as well as the public’s cooperation, have helped control the transmission of the highly contagious variant.

"Sa (National Capital Region) we were able to ramp up vaccinations, kahit po tumataas ang mga kaso, patuloy tayong nagbakuna. Nakita natin ang epekto ng pagbabakuna na ito sa mga naging pagbaba ng kaso sa NCR," she added.

(In NCR, we were able to ramp up vaccinations; even as cases increased, we continued vaccination. We saw the effect of the vaccination in the lower number of cases in NCR.)

Despite the continuous downward trend in COVID-19 cases being observed throughout the country, Vergeire said the public should still adhere to minimum public health standards.

“It doesn’t mean na wala na siya. nandiyan pa rin siya, pero napipigilan natin ang pagkalat dahil we are doing what is needed for safety,” Vergeire said.

(It doesn't mean that COVID is no longer in the country. It's still there, but we are preventing its spread by doing what is needed for safety.)