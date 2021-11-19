China embassy reaffirms approval of Sinovac booster shots in PH

MANILA - The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines on Friday reaffirmed the Philippine Food and Drug Administration's approval of the use of the Sinovac vaccine brand as third or booster shot against COVID-19.

Aside from Sinovac, the FDA earlier amended the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik Light vaccine brands to include an additional shot, its chief Eric Domingo confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities have approved booster shots for 3 groups, namely, health workers with frequent COVID-19 exposure, immunocompromised individuals, and senior citizens with comorbidities, said Domingo.

The Department of Health has released a list of immunocompromised conditions eligible for additional COVID-19 jabs pending the date of its rollout to the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated 32.9 million individuals while some 40.9 million others have received an initial dose as of Thursday, according to government data.

