PH logs 1,337 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 413,000

Residents of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal receive vitamins, over-the-counter medicine and medical advice provided by Department of Health representatives at the Kasiglahan multi-purpose covered court on November 18, 2020, a few days after Typhoon Ulysses hit the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The health department Thursday reported 1,337 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s cumulative total to 413,430.

This is the 10th straight day that cases counted fewer than 2,000, although they do not include data from 11 accredited laboratories that failed to submit results on time to the COVID-19 Data Repository System.

Davao City led areas in the country that recorded the highest daily tally with 110, followed by Laguna with 74, Quezon City with 66, province of Batangas with 54, and Manila City with 53, data from the Department of Health’s (DOH) latest bulletin showed.

The number of recovered patients increased to 374,939 as the DOH logged 286 more recoveries. The total recoveries account for 90.7 percent of the total recorded cases.

The department also logged 41 additional deaths, bringing the death toll of the highly-contagious disease to 7,998.

Around 7.4 percent or 30,493 of the total number of cases are considered active infections. The DOH said 92.5 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.

Of the 24,798 people who were tested as of Wednesday noon, 1,555 or 6.3 percent were confirmed positive for the disease, the health department said.

A total of 4 duplicates were removed from the total tally, according to the health department. Of these, 3 were tagged as recovered cases.

Ten cases initially tagged as recoveries were found to be deaths after validation.



Novel coronavirus, posibleng nagmula sa paniki at ahas? | NXT

Watch more in iWantTFC

Meanwhile, the DOH noted that the “sudden decrease” of the ICU bed occupancy to 47 percent on Nov. 18, Wednesday, was due to “a data entry error from one facility.”

“The entry has been corrected for Nov. 18, thereby reflecting a more accurate ICU bed occupancy, which was at 58 percent,” it said.

The ICU bed availability for the day, meanwhile, stood at a 58 percent.

More than 56.2 million worldwide have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, France, and Russia having the highest total cases.

Since the pandemic began, more than 1.3 million have died while more than 36.1 million have recovered from the disease.

More details to follow.