No report of new COVID-19 case, death among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 remained at 11,545 Thursday as no new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,242 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,470 of those infected have recovered, while 833 have died.

The DFA also reported 2 new recoveries and no new fatality.

19 November 2020



Today, the DFA received a lone report from Asia and the Pacific reporting no new COVID-19 fatality, no new confirmed case, and 2 new recoveries among Filipinos abroad. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/6XPxNJuJWB — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 19, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 553 in the Asia Pacific, 228 in Europe, 2,330 in the Middle East and Africa, and 131 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 413,430 people. The tally includes 7,998 deaths, 374,939 recoveries, and 30,493 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 56.3 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.26 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna have shown encouraging results.

