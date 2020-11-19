LOOK: Seeing flooded Cagayan needing aid, owner of swan boats sends out her fleet

In a Facebook post, PIA Cordillera said boat owner Vivian Celso sent the boats through the Baguio City police office to help the rescue operations for the residents. Photos from PNP Cordillera via PIA Cordillera

MANILA — A Baguio City resident has sent 4 “swan boats” to flood-stricken Cagayan province as a means of transportation and recreation for people in the area hit by Typhoon Ulysses.

In a Facebook post Thursday, PIA Cordillera said boat owner Vivian Celso sent the boats through the Baguio City police office to help the rescue operations for the residents.

“Celso . . . sent four swan and pontoon boats to Cagayan as her way of contributing to the rescue effort in flood-affected communities,” the post read.

The boats have already reached the municipality of Amulung in Cagayan, helping to transport residents in barangays Anquiray and Abollo.

“The boats also serve as recreation for the children who had traumatic experiences during the flooding due to Typhoon Ulysses,” the information office said.

Hashtags #CagayanNeedsHelp and #RescuePH topped the Twitter trending list over the weekend as people sought aid for residents from Cagayan who took to social media to appeal for help, waiting to be rescued from rooftops.

As of Thursday, Ulysses killed 73 and injured 24, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Ulysses has so far left some P6.1 billion in damage to infrastructure and P4 billion in damage to agriculture after battering Luzon.

The destruction was recorded in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Cordillera and the capital region.

