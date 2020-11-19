Local govts must provide contact tracers protective gear: DILG

Local governments must provide personal protective equipment for contact tracers in their area, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Thursday. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Local governments must provide personal protective equipment for contact tracers in their area, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Thursday.

This is because local officials are responsible for their area's contact tracing programs, said Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Ang usapan namin with LGUs ang suweldo ay manggagaling sa DILG ngunit ang pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan ay kailangan ibigay ng LGUs," he told ABS-CBN News.

(In our agreement with the LGUs, the salary will come from the DILG but they must provide contact tracers' everyday needs.)

The DILG has distributed to its regional offices the salary of the additional contact tracers it hired from October 1 to 13, Malaya said.

"Nagrelease na po (ang Department of Budget and Management) para po sa first batch P946 million out of P5 billion na pampasahod," he said.

(The first batch of salary worth P946 million out of P5 billion has been released.)

The Philippines' contact tracing ratio is between 1:7 and 1:9, contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong said.

"Nagiimprove naman po kaya lang parang usad-pagong," he said as he urged local governments without digital contact tracing to adapt government's app StaySafe.

(It's improving but it's slow-paced.)

"Malaking bagay na nagdagdag tayo ng contact tracers kasi talagang napagod na rin ang ating contact tracers.)

(Hiring additional contact tracers helped greatly because our earlier recruits have already been exhausted.)