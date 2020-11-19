Duterte to allow emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine, OKs advance payment: spox

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, Oct. 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte will allow the emergency use of coronavirus vaccines and has approved an advance payment to their private developers, his spokesman said Tuesday, 8 months into varying degrees of lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Duterte will issue an executive order for the emergency vaccine use. This means that coronavirus vaccines approved by other countries can be used locally after 21 days, down from the current required 6-month verification, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The President has also permitted advance payment to private vaccine developers to ensure that the Philippines will get a supply of the drug, Roque told reporters.

Local firms have committed to buying dosages of the vaccine. They will give 50 to 80 percent of these to the government for distribution among the poor, and the rest to their own company employees, added Roque.



More details to follow.