After Duterte's insults, Robredo partners' donation drive soars to more than P50-M

Vice President Leni Robredo at the House of Representatives on September 14, 2020. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo found a silver lining after she was bombarded with insults and unfounded accusations by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte himself on national TV.

Robredo said in a Facebook post Thursday that her partners' donation drive surged to over P50 million, more than a day after Duterte accused her of competing with his administration's response to the recent calamities, among other claims.

"It is also the same with the in-kind donations we have been receiving at the office. Most of the messages accompanying the donations are to the effect that they wanted to help the typhoon victims and it is their way of showing their appreciation for the kind of work that our office has been doing for our kababayans," she said.

The Vice President earlier hit back at Duterte after he claimed she lied to the public that he was missing during at the height of the destructive Typhoon Ulysses and made it appear she was leading the government response.

"Sa panahon ng matinding sakuna, dapat lahat na tulong, welcome. Hindi ito contest. Hindi tayo nag uunahan. Lahat tayo dapat nagtutulong tulong para sa ating mga kababayan," she said.