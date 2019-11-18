Ramon intensifies into typhoon as it nears land

Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA (UPDATE)—Severe tropical storm Ramon intensified into a typhoon as it continued to inch toward the Philippine landmass early Tuesday, the state weather agency said.

The tropical cyclone was last seen 125 kilometers east-northeast of Aparri, Cagayan as of 1 a.m., packing 120 kilometers per hour (kph) winds and gusts of up to 150 kph, PAGASA said.

Moving west-northwest at a speed of 10 kph, Ramon is forecast to hit land over the Babuyan Islands Tuesday and expected to weaken after landfall.

PAGASA also placed several municipalities in Cagayan under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) number 3.

The towns of Abulug, Aparri, Ballesteros, Buguey, Calayan, Camalaniugan, Claveria, Gonzaga, Pamplona, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez Mira, Santa Teresita and Santa Ana may experience wind speeds of 121 to 170 kph within 18 hours.

Signal number 2, signifying 61 to 120 kph wind speeds within 24 hours, is hoisted over Apayao, Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, northern portion of Isabela (Sta. Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Cabagan, Sto. Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini and Divilacan) and Kalinga.

Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Mountain Province, Pangasinan and the rest of Isabela are under signal number 1 and may experience wind speeds of 30 to 60 kph in the next 36 hours.

Batanes, northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao and northern portion of Ilocos Norte may experience frequent to continuous moderate to heavy rains Tuesday.

The northern portion of Isabela, Kalinga, Abra and the rest of Cagayan and Ilocos Sur may experience light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.

PAGASA is also monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) spotted 1,105 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas as of 1 a.m.

The weather disturbance is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Tuesday morning and may develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours, the agency added.

Classes in Cagayan were also suspended due to the effects of Ramon.

