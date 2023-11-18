Peruvian president invites Marcos Jr. to make official state visit

In this handout photo from the Presidential Communications Office, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in San Francisco, California. With Marcos are House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

MANILA — Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has invited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to visit her country and hopes the Philippines will establish an embassy there soon, the Palace said.

The Philippines and Peru established diplomatic relations in 1974. Lima plans to reopen its embassy in Manila, which was closed in 2003 as part of austerity measures.

The Presidential Communications Office said Boluarte told Marcos that Peru would be honored to host him on an official state visit in 2024 to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

"And so we look forward to welcoming you to Peru with open arms and warm heart to have that brotherly and sisterly treatment between our countries," PCO quotes Boluarte as saying at a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco.

Among the Philippines' exports to Peru are tuna, electronic products and other products while imports include metal products, clothing, and ores and metal scrap.

The two countries can work together in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, food, and tourism, the Palace also said.