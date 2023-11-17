NBI nabs fake lawyer after victim loses over P19 million

MANILA — A 50-year-old woman masquerading as a lawyer was apprehended in an entrapment operation conducted by the NBI-NCR on Thursday in Bacoor, Cavite.

The suspect met the 41-year-old victim in February of this year when she was referred by an acquaintance to help with a land-related case.

"Sabi niya tutulungan niya kong maayos yung kaso, tapos tutulungan niya kong mai-transfer yung mga titles sa mga anak ko, tapos yung will ni Mommy ipapanotarize," the victim stated.

From March to October, the victim gave her around P19 million.

The victim, a solo parent with five young children, expressed the gravity of losing a huge amount of money.

"Di po talaga biro yun P19 million. Isang taon or 5 years hindi mo basta-basta kikitain. Eh ako ginagawan ko ng paraan para makabigay ako sa kanya. Yung account ko, account ng anak ko, yung mga naging insurance ng asawa ko na nakuha nung namatay na siya, dun napunta lahat. Account ng biyenan ko, dun din napunta," the victim said.

The victim lamented, "Sobrang sakit kasi sinamantala niya yung kabaitan ko, sinamantala yung pagkatao ko na imbis na matulungan ako, lalo akong na-down sa problema... Nabudol ako."

NBI-NCR Assistant Regional Director Joel Tuvera said the Supreme Court's Office of the Bar Confidant confirmed that the suspect is not listed as a lawyer in the country.

The suspect's lawyer declined to comment on the case.

Tuvera urged caution in transactions, warning against individuals pretending to be lawyers.

The suspect has undergone inquest proceedings and may face charges of estafa for false pretenses and fraudulent acts.