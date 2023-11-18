MANILA — Results of the DNA test that will help confirm if missing beauty queen Catherine Camilon was stashed in an abandoned vehicle in Batangas City will be released next week, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Saturday.

The PNP’s forensics team earlier collected DNA samples from Camilon’s family to compare it with hair strands found inside the vehicle, said PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

“Hindi po nila minamadali itong pag-aanalyze ng mga DNA results. As of kahapon po ay may karagdagan pa silang kinuhanan ng mga specimen,” she said in a news forum in Quezon City.

“So they committed na by next week ay mailalabas na po nila yung resulta ng DNA examination,” she said.

Two witnesses earlier claimed that they saw 3 men carrying a bloodied woman from a Nissan Juke vehicle to a Honda CRV.

Authorities are still looking into the identification of the CRV’s owner, but the Juke is owned by Police Major Allan De Castro.

De Castro has “impliedly admitted to his relationship with Ms. Camilon but opted not to answer when asked if he was involved in her disappearance,” Fajardo said.

“Sinabi niya na may mga kaso na namang sinampa sa kaniya, sasagutin niya na lang sa korte itong mga kasong isinampa sa kaniya,” the spokesperson said.

De Castro is currently under restrictive custody in the PNP’s headquarters in Calabarzon.

Camilon was last seen by her family on October 12.