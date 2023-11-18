Alleged gunrunner arrested in Makati, high-powered guns seized

MANILA — Personnel of the Regional Intelligence Division of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested an alleged gunrunner at a gas station in Makati on Thursday.

According to the police, operatives conducting surveillance in San Isidro, Makati City saw the suspect loading guns and ammunition into his pick-up truck and in the act of transporting the high-powered firearms.

Authorities tailed the suspect and arrested him later. They said they confiscated 13 high-powered assault rifles, an assault rifle with grenade launcher, a submachine gun, a pistol, magazine assembly and boxes of ammunition from the 56-year old suspect.

The suspect denied the allegation, saying a friend asked him to transport the firearms to keep authorities from finding them.

“Yan kasi di ko naman alam na baril lahat yan ang sabi lang, tulungan ko sila kasi natutulog ako ginising ako eh. Masi-search warrant daw."

He added it was a favor for a friend who was asking for help. He said he was told it was a collection of licensed firearms.

Transporting guns outside the home requires a permit separate from the license to own them.

ANGELES CITY ARREST

NCRPO said that its personnel earlier joined Angeles City and Central Luzon police units in an entrapment and buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of a certain Bryan Marcos and the confiscation of two assault rifles, including one with a grenade launcher.

Investigation after the arrest led police to Marcos' address in Makati, which they staked out in preparation for an application for a search warrant.

In a statement, Police Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr of the NCRPO said that with the volume of loose firearms confiscated, police are investigating whether these were raised for terror acts, or for gun-for-hire operations.

“The NCRPO’s campaign against loose firearms is a continuing effort and there will be no let-up to weed out these contrabands and illegal firearms that seriously affects the current peace and order of the country, notwithstanding the current implementation of the election ban until November 29, 2023," he said.

He said the public should relay information about loose firearms to the police.

The suspect is currently under the custody at the Regional Special Operations Group in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig facing complaints for violation of R.A. 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunitions and Violation of the Omnibus Election Code