Vice President Sara Duterte and Public Attorney's Office Chief Persida Acosta lead the signing of the memorandum of agreement for the Office of the Vice President to provide free legal assistance, Nov. 16, 2022. Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Public Attorney's Office (PAO) on Friday said its partnership with Vice President Sara Duterte's office would give more Filipinos access to legal aid, despite criticism that the tie-up is supposedly unnecessary and redundant.

PAO and the Office of the Vice President this week signed a memorandum of agreement for providing free legal assistance. But some social media users noted that even without the deal, the PAO is mandated to extend legal aid to indigents.

"Talagang bahagi [ito ng mandato]. Pero ang kaalaman ng ating mga kababayan na hindi alam hanggang ngayon, bagaman may social media na, may trimedia na, mayroong iba hindi pa rin alam kung ano ang PAO eh," PAO chief Persida Acosta said in a televised briefing.

(It's really part of the mandate. But despite social media, trimedia, some Filipinos still don't know what PAO is for.)

"Pero dahil may 32 milyong Pilipino na bumoto kay VP Inday Sara, sa kanya nagpapatulong para marating ang ating mga tanggapan kaya napakaganda niyan (partnership)," she added.

(But because there were 32 million Filipinos who voted for Vice President Inday Sara, she is the one they approach to reach out to our office, so that partnership is very good.)

Vice President Sara Duterte earlier said the OVP is focused on "peace and entrepreneurship," but some of the concerns that her office received were not aligned with the said priorities, prompting her to tap PAO for legal aid and the labor department for employment opportunities.

Acosta had said her office would assign lawyers to the OVP's satellite offices in the regions.

Access to justice and rule of law will help shore up investor's trust in the country and boost the economy, she argued.