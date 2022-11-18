Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Parts of the country will experience rains over the weekend, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms can be expected over Visayas, Mindanao, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Quezon, and the southern portion of Aurora due to the low-pressure area (LPA) and Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) or band of clouds, said PAGASA.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, may be affected by isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flooding and landslides remain a threat in these areas.

The LPA, located southeast of Mindanao and re-entered the Philippine area of responsibility, will remain almost stationary Saturday before possibly moving southeastwards and eventually dissipating by Sunday.

The ITCZ will weaken by Sunday while warm and humid easterlies will prevail the whole weekend.

—with a report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News