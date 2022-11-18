MANILA — A Las Piñas court on Friday held hearings on the drug case against Juanito Remulla III, the son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla.

The younger Remulla's lawyers appeared at the Las Piñas Hall of Justice.

The lawyers, Christopher Belmonte and Pernillo Campanilla, declined to comment on the case, citing the sub judice rule.

This was the fourth hearing on the drug possession case of the younger Remulla.

Remulla III himself virtually attended the hearing, led by Las Piñas Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 197 Judge Ricardo Moldez II.

Two Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents were also present in the hearing.

The younger Remulla was nabbed during a controlled delivery operation by PDEA and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group in Barangay Talon Dos, Las Piñas City on Oct. 11.

He pleaded not guilty to the drug possession charges.

Remulla III is also facing complaints for importation of dangerous drugs and violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, both of which are under preliminary investigation by the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

The next hearing is set on Nov. 28.

