MANILA - The Bureau of Immigration said Friday it is prepared to accommodate the influx of arriving passengers this holiday season, noting that measures are in place to keep security in check.

Immigration Spokesperson Melvin Mabulac said while the number of arriving passengers has not reached pre-pandemic levels, there is "improvement" now that travel restrictions eased.

"Masasabi natin na fully prepared na, handang-handa ang ating tauhan para sa upcoming peak season. May mga measures kaming inilagay para maging ready sa added travelers ngayong holiday season," Mabulac said in a televised briefing.

He added that over 50 immigration personnel will be deployed in several airports to help in the manpower, while they also temporarily disallowed personnel from being on leave during the peak season.

Meanwhile, his agency is also preparing for back-up power sources in cases of power outages, which happened at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in September.

"Isa din po iyan sa pinag-usapan kaagad ng ating IT to ensure na continuous... kung mawala man iyong power sa ating mga paliparan."