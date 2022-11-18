Watch more News on iWantTFC

Over 100 motorcycles poured into the Harley Davidson parking lot in San Jose, California, all staging before setting out on a group ride south of the Bay Area.

The 'Ride for a Cause' was a fundraiser put together by Dynamico Space, a Fil-Am-led business accelerator and co-working space in San Francisco, in partnership with ABS-CBN Foundation International.

The three-hour, 179-mile ride from San Jose to Coalinga aims to raise awareness and funding for disadvantaged students in the Philippines.

"The motorcycle community is a close-knit community just because we have a common goal of, number one: staying safe, and number two: having fun," Eric Zagala of Dynamico Space said. "When we raised this awareness of raising funds for the Bantay Bata, they got excited because they will be able to ride with a cause."

Riders of all ages and backgrounds came from all over the San Francisco Bay Area to take part in the fundraiser.

"We have a great mix of motorcycles. We have guys with sport bikes. We have a lot of guys with Harley Davidsons, a lot of guys with BMWs, adventure bikes. So it’s kind of a testament to when it comes to riding for a great cause that it doesn’t matter what you ride, doesn’t matter where you’re from, born in the States, born in the Philippines, a lot of these guys in the motorcycle community really love to come together, especially for a great cause," Ian Refugio of NorCal Pinoy Riders (NCPR) noted.

According to Dynamico Space and NCPR, more rides are planned to take place in Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, and eventually in the Philippines.