FDA raises alarm on fake medicines

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday expressed concern on the rising number of counterfeit medicines since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency attributed this to social media and online shopping apps.

FDA reminded consumers to be cautious as it is difficult to determine whether online sellers are licensed to sell medicines.

“We discourage na bumibili online dahil sa online, wala tayong kasiguraduhan… We do discourage din an bumili sa sari-sari store dahil unang-una hindi sila kumukuha sa FDA ng license to operate,” FDA Pharma Laboratory Section Head Camille Polpol said.

FDA Common Services Laboratory Director Jocelyn Balderrama noted the proliferation of fake paracetamol and flu medicines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Maraming gamot ang kinailangan natin. Ascorbic acid, gamot sa ating lagnat, sipon, ubo. Tendency niyan mas maraming gumagawa ng counterfeit,” Balderrama said.

The Department of Health (DOH) said counterfeit medicines are a "global public threat" because of their possible adverse effects on an individual’s health.

“Counterfeiting of medicines is illegal and considered a serious threat to our individual health and welfare and may result in hospitalization, permanent disability, or worse, even death. It may also worsen existing illnesses and even cause adverse reactions if administered in complication with other medications,” DOH officer-in-charge Usec. Maria Rosario Vergiere said.

From March 2020 to November 2022, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has confiscated more than P53 million worth of counterfeit medicines and COVID-19 antibody test kits.

Of the 75 cases filed against suspects, 18 of them were dismissed due to lack of certification from legitimate manufacturers that the confiscated evidence is fake.

“Kung wala ang certification from competent bodies, hindi magpoprosper ang kaso or ‘yong mga naaresto na nagbebenta ng counterfeit medicine ay irerelease agad ng prosecutor o korte. Very crucial ang certification na ibibigay,” CIDG Acting Director Police Brigadier General Ronald Lee said.

The FDA admitted it is having a hard time chasing down counterfeit manufacturers without police powers.

“Wala kaming baril, wala kaming batuta… That’s why we are coordinating with law enforcement authorities… ‘yon ang programa ko sa FDA na kahit papaano ay magkaroon kami ng pangil kahit wala kaming armas. How do we do that? We do intel operations,” FDA General Director Dr. Samuel Zacate said.

Zacate added that counterfeit manufacturers have become more creative that differentiating counterfeit products from legitimate medicines now goes beyond inspecting physical appearance and packaging.

FDA urged consumers to check its verification portal in to find out if a certain product has a certificate of product registration with the agency.

