MANILA — The Sandiganbayan has acquitted a former Bureau of Customs officer in a falsification case involving her 2010 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

In a decision promulgated on Nov. 11, 2022, the anti-graft court reversed the guilty verdict handed by the Regional Trial Court of Manila's Branch 21 against former Customs operations officer Delia Morala due to the failure of the prosecution to prove her guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The court stressed an important element involving the crime of falsification under the Revised Penal Code, which is taking advantage of one’s office in government.

“The appealed decision did not include a specific discussion explaining how accused-appellant took advantage of her office or position to commit the alleged falsification of her SALN,” the court said.

In the information filed against Morala in 2017, she was charged for making false statements in her SALN when she did not declare her business interest and properties registered to her 3 daughters: a real estate business and 7 parcels of land in Manila and Pangasinan.

During trial at the RTC, Morala stated in her defense that her children were no longer underage and that she did not have any participation in their acquisition of the questioned properties, among others.

In the decision of the Sandiganbayan, the court recalled a similar incident involving a former Customs security guard who was also charged with falsifying his SALN.

The court noted that the Supreme Court decision which cleared the guard stressed that his failure to disclose his real properties in his SALN did not amount to taking advantage of his official position.

In a separate case involving another former Customs officer, the Sandiganbayan also noted that the Supreme Court explained that a position is irrelevant with respect to the requirement of filing a SALN.

“Thus, her non-disclosure therein of the business interests of her spouse, whether deliberate or by negligence, is not tantamount to taking advantage of her official position,” the court said.

The cases involving the former Customs officers and staff cited by the Supreme Court and the Sandiganbayan were all initiated by the Department of Finance - Revenue Integrity Protection Service.

The Sandiganbayan quoted another Supreme Court decision on SALN falsification acquittal, which said, “Dishonest public officers and employees who veil their accumulation of ill-gotten wealth with such dishonesty should rightly be held to account. But this must be done with legal precision, employing proper means, and resorting to appropriate remedies.”

“A proverbial shotgun approach - indiscriminate, overreaching, and precarious - cannot be sustained,” it added

Division Chairperson Rafael Lagos penned the decision, with the concurrence of Associate Justices Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega and and Maryann Corpus-Mañalac.