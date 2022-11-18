DOH welcomes BIR guidelines on vape tax

A customer vapes at store in Manila on November 20, 2019. Dante Diosina Jr., AFP/file

MANAOAG, Pangasinan — The Department of Health on Friday welcomed the guidelines released by the Bureau of Internal Revenue that set a floor price for heated vapor and other electronic cigarette items.

At the launch of the primary care day in Manaoag, Pangasinan on Friday, Health Officer-In-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the measure will help regulate the use of such products, especially among the younger population.

"'Yung mga bata kasi they cannot afford pag tinaas nang tinaas ang presyo and that is a measure for us para mas mapigilan natin ang mga produkto na ito," she said.

Vapes and electronic cigarettes are seen by some to be a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, but the health official said this is false.

“Walang ebidensiya na kumpleto na nagpapakita na ang vape or heated tobacco products ay safer alternatives to smoking or cigarettes," Vergeire said.

"Sana ang mga kabataan ay huwag paniwalaan ito dahil ito pong vape is very harmful to your lungs and to your health."

Aside from taxing heated tobacco products, Vergeire said that taxing other products like alcohol and sweetened beverages is also a good intervention and strategy to promote a more healthy lifestyle.

RELATED VIDEO