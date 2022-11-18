MANAOAG, Pangasinan – The government aims to establish 6,900 primary care facilities by the year 2040, the Department of Health said Friday.

Health Officer-In-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire announced this during the launch of primary care day in Manaoag, Pangasinan.

Over 3,800 primary health care facilities have already been established in different parts of the country, many of which are public facilities.

But Vergeire admitted that despite achieving more than half of the 2040 target, there is still much to be done.

"Kailangan kung meron kang facility, ma-accredit ka dapat ng PhilHealth. So sa ngayon po ang accredited na primary health care facility is still at 259," Vergeire said.

"So 'yung 259 out of the 3,800 ay malaki pa rin ang kailangan pagtrabahuhan ng DOH at PhilHealth so that we can accredit at makapagbigay tayo ng libreng serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan," she added.

In the province of Pangasinan, there are currently 25 primary care facilities which, according to Vergeire, is already a feat.

Aside from consultations, laboratory tests, and breast and cervical cancer screening, a van equipped with diagnostic equipment was also deployed in Manaoag to provide primary care services to different communities.

The DOH earlier emphasized primary care as a critical reform pursuant to the Universal Health Care Act.

