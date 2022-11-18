MANILA—Sen. Pia Cayetano defended Thursday the Department of Health's proposed budget for commodities after a fellow senator raised the issue of overstocking of near-expiry medicines.

The DOH has proposed a P29.1 billion budget for commodities for 2023. The spending plan includes medicines, vaccines, and vitamins as well as supplements for infants and children up to the age of 5.

Senate finance committee chairman Sen. Raffy Tulfo, however, questioned the proposed budget and raised the issue of overstocking.

“Those medicines that were left to expire in some warehouses due to the negligence of some people in the department ... 'yung near-expiry, ba't pinabayaan umabot sa ganong stage? Sana bago dumating dun na dispose of mabigay sa recipient, ba't paabutin pa sa ganong sitwasyon?” he said during the hearing.

“We are talking about billions of pesos na nabaliwala dahil sa kapabayaan,” he added.

But Senator Pia Cayetano, sponsor of DOH's budget, said they cannot decrease the amount for 2023.

“Wala na nag e-expire so pag binawasan [ang budget], kukulangin ang supplies,” she argued. “This problem is long ago, prior to COVID pa ang problem. That problem no longer exists.”

Cayetano explained most of the department’s contracts have an agreement wherein near-expiry medicines can be returned to the supplier.

“They now have contracts with suppliers that near expirations ... May forms sila pinapalitan to show it is in place,” she noted.

The DOH, Cayetano asserted, has also been more efficient in distributing health supplies.

“They will determine san kinakailangan ang supply and they have been moving supplies to different locations and hospitals. Most of the problems have been documented in the past in hospitals and facilities— meaning in warehouses and the like. In their own hospitals, siguro Wala gumamit. Mabilis ang sharing of information para mabilis mapasa,” she shared.

The DOH earlier requested an additional funding of P27 billion for the health emergency allowance of medical frontliners.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency wrote the Department of Budget and Management on Nov. 8 seeking the additional funding.