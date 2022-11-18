A health worker inoculates a homeless person with a COVID-19 booster shot along Scout Santiago Street in Quezon City on September 29, 2022. Along with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, the DOH hopes to address other health concerns and issues of the homeless families such as malnutrition and routine immunization. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANAOAG, Pangasinan – The Department of Health has slated another two-day special COVID-19 vaccination drive in December.

Dubbed "Bakunahang Bayan II", the special vaccination days will run from December 5 to 7 and will target the child population.

“Ang target po natin dito ay more of the 5-11 years old and the first booster. Para ma-reach natin 'yung target natin for 5-11 and the booster doses,” said Health Usec. Nestor Santiago on Friday.

Data from the DOH as of November 17 show that 73.6 million Filipinos have completed the primary series of a COVID vaccine.

But accomplishments for the first booster dose remain lagging, as only 20.8 million Filipinos have been given the first booster shot.

This, even after the Marcos Jr administration launched its PinasLakas campaign which aimed to see at least 50% of the eligible population with a first booster.

This target was adjusted to 30% a couple of days before the campaign ended last October 8, the 100th day of the current administration.

DOH Officer-In-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire previously bared the plans of a final special vaccination drive for the year, saying they remain hopeful that more people will decide to get vaccinated or boosted as the country observes a slight uptick in cases the past week.