MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is deploying about 85 percent of its 227,000 personnel to ensure security in places of convergence during the Christmas and New Year holidays, an official said Friday.

The PNP will boost police presence in churches, malls, shopping centers, bazaars, and concert areas, said its chief public information officer PCol. Rodrico Maranan.

"Ang instruction po ng ating Chief PNP ay dapat 85 percent noong ating mga kapulisan or iyong total strength ay makikita sa kakalsadahan nang sa ganoon iyong ating mga kababayan ay magkaroon ng sense of security, at iyong mga kriminal naman ay ma-preempt at ma-prevent iyong paggawa nila ng mga krimen," he said in a televised briefing.

(The instruction of our Chief PNP is 85 percent of our policemen or total strength should be seen in roads so that our compatriots could have a sense of security and crimes could be prevented.)

The PNP will also set up assistance desks in crowded areas, he said.

Malls and shopping centers in the capital region have adjusted their operations from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in preparation for the holiday season.

During the whole December, the EDSA Bus Carousel's free rides will run 24 hours, 7 days a week, in anticipation of the holiday rush.

The Inter-Agency Council on Traffic this week said it would tap the PNP and other agencies to augment enforcers in major Metro Manila thoroughfares.