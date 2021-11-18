WATCH: Chinese ships fire water cannon at PH boats

Courtesy of the Office of National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr.

MANILA — A video showing Chinese Coast Guard vessels using water cannons against Filipino boats on their way to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea was released by the office of National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. on Thursday.

The clip showed a Chinese ship firing its water cannon directly at Filipino seacraft at dark, hitting what seemed to be the wheelhouse of one of the Filipino vessels.

"'Di tayo pabalikin ah (They won't let us go back)," one of the Filipino sailors said.

Esperon earlier confirmed after 3 Chinese Coast Guard vessels on Nov. 16 blocked and used water cannons on 2 Filipino supply boats, which were transporting food supplies to military personnel at the BRP Sierra Madre based in Ayungin Shoal.

The bombardment lasted for an hour, said Esperon, also chair of National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.

Manila has condemned "in strongest terms" the actions of the Chinese vessels, which according to Esperon took place "within our sovereign territory".

"We hope that with our protest they will also heed our calls for them to back off," he said.

The senior security official said the Philippine military will continue its resupply mission to Filipino soldiers stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre despite the incident.

"We will continue the resupply and we do not have to ask the permission of anybody because that is within our territory," he told reporters.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, no one was hurt in the incident but the supply boats identified as Unaiza Mae 1 and 3 had to abort the mission.

