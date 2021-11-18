COVID-19 testing czar Vince Dizon and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno take a selfie with health workers during the launch of the Manuel L. Quezon University quarantine facility in Quiapo, Manila on August 7, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Former Bases Conversion and Development Authority president Vince Dizon on Thursday denied he is part of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso's 2022 presidential bid as disclosed by the latter's campaign manager.

Dizon issued the denial hours after Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles belied the statements of Lito Banayo, Domagoso's main campaign strategist, and some sources regarding his supposed role in the presidential aspirant's team.

“I confirm the statement of Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles that I am not involved in any political campaign,” Dizon said in a statement.

“My focus is on the national government’s overall COVID-19 response and recovery, including the country’s vaccination program.”

Dizon is the country's COVID-19 testing czar and deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

Banayo had said that Dizon was working as his deputy and head of the statistical group of the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer's team.

Sources also said that Dizon has been connecting Domagoso to potential political supporters as early as February 2021, but had to work "on the sidelines and behind the scenes" because Palace officials supposedly did not allow him to quit his job in the government's pandemic response efforts.

“He has been hosting the Manila mayor’s meetings in Pampanga even before the filing of candidacies,” a source earlier told ABS-CBN News.

“Dizon even connected Isko to an advertising agency that came up with the ‘Ako Si Isko’ campaign.”

'WE WILL WELCOME HIM EVENTUALLY'

In a statement, Banayo said they "respect Sec. Dizon's commitment in carrying out" his task as deputy chief implementer at the NTF Against COVID-19.

Dizon resigned as BCDA president and chief executive officer last Oct. 15, but retained his post in the government's pandemic response panel.

"We understand the important role of Sec. Vince Dizon in the COVID-19 pandemic response, especially as we are ramping up the efforts to achieve a higher level of immunity," Banayo said.

"We support his efforts even as we will welcome him in our team eventually."

Dizon returned to the Philippines this week after about a month-long stay in the United States to attend to family concerns.

He was a staff of the late Sen. Edgardo Angara from the late 1990s up to the early 2000s.

In 2004, he joined the campaign team of the late Fernando Poe Jr. when Angara's Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino backed the presidential bid of the King of Philippine Action Movies.

After Poe lost to former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Dizon took a 7-year hiatus from politics and resurfaced in the country's political scene in 2011 when President Benigno Aquino III appointed him as an undersecretary of the Office of the Political Adviser.

Dizon then worked as a consultant to then Senator Alan Peter Cayetano from 2013 to 2016, until his appointment to the BCDA.

Cayetano is part of the 2022 senatorial race, running as an independent candidate.

Like Dizon, Banayo also worked for the Duterte administration, serving as chairman of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan until July this year. Banayo was also among Duterte's campaign strategists in 2016.

The other contenders for the presidency next year include Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, who is being endorsed by Duterte, Vice President Leni Robredo, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and labor leader Leody De Guzman.

Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports, worked closely with Dizon during the Philippines’ hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

