Vice President Leni Robredo visits detained Senator Leila De Lima on Nov. 18, 2021. Photo from De Lima's Facebook page

MANILA - Detained Senator Leila De Lima on Thursday thanked Vice President Leni Robredo for visiting her at the national police's custodial center amid her preparations for the upcoming 2022 elections.

De Lima is part of Robredo's senatorial lineup next year. The Vice President is running for the country's top post as an independent.

In a statement, the senator, currently detained due to illegal drug charges, said she would fight along Robredo's side during the country's crucial period.

"Despite her grueling schedule, I am very grateful that she has spent some of her time checking on my condition here at the PNP Custodial Center," she said, noting that it has been some 2 years since Robredo last visited her due to the pandemic.

"As a fellow Bicolana, lawyer, public servant and mother, it is a great honor to fight alongside you during the most critical chapter of our nation’s life. No matter what the naysayers say about the arduous journey ahead, we will press on," the lawmaker added.

The two of them, she said, talked about the country's problems, Robredo's preparations for the 2022 elections, as well as updates with their family.

"Hangad ko at ng marami ang tagumpay mo, na tagumpay din nating lahat (I wish for your success, which is also our success) given the dark years that we’ve had in more than half a decade."

The 62-year-old lawmaker has been detained since Feb. 24, 2017, over her alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade. She has denied the charges and said the incarceration was politically motivated and was meant to silence her.

Last February, a court acquitted the senator in 1 of the 3 drug cases she was facing.

De Lima snatched a seat in the Senate in the 2016 elections, placing 12th overall with 13, 793, 947 votes.

Before her stint in the Senate, she was the chair of the Commission on Human Rights and the secretary of the Department of Justice.