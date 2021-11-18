Around P11 million worth of marijuana were seized in a buy-bust operation in Tuba town, Benguet, on Nov. 18, 2021, and two men were arrested. Photo courtesy of PDEA Cordillera

Around P11 million worth of marijuana were seized in a buy-bust operation in Tuba town, Benguet, authorities said on Thursday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-CAR said 90 pieces of marijuana bricks weighing 90 kilos were confiscated during an operation in Badiwan area.

Two men from Baguio City and Tabuk City, Kalinga were arrested, and authorities seized around P1.3 million worth of cash.

The PDEA-CAR is investigating the suspects' links and operations in the area.

Hundreds of millions of pesos worth of marijuana have been seized in Benguet this year.

— Report from Mae Angelei Daos Cornes

RELATED VIDEO