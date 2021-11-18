PAGASA monitors LPA off Eastern Samar

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area off Eastern Samar.

In a 24-hour public weather forecast issued Thursday, PAGASA said the low pressure area was last seen 675 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, embedded along the intertropical convergence zone affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Because of this, Palawan, Catanduanes, and the Samar provinces will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible, it added.

Weather forecaster Sheila Reyes, however, said the low pressure area has a low probability of developing into a storm.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, continues to be affected by the northeast monsoon.

The area may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, PAGASA said.