MANILA - Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been granted an extension by the poll body to file a reply to the disqualification case filed against him, his spokesman said Thursday.

“Humingi kami ng extension to file our answer doon sa nuisance petition sa aming kasalukuyang hinaharap ngayon,” Atty. Vic Rodriguez, spokesman of Marcos Jr., said on TeleRadyo.

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s chief-of-staff and spokesman, Atty. Vic Rodriguez, says the Comelec has granted their motion for extension of time to answer the petition for cancellation of COC.#Halalan2022 — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) November 18, 2021

Last week, the Commission on Elections issued a summons to Marcos over the petition seeking to cancel his certificate of candidacy. The deadline was supposed to be on Nov. 16.

“Ito ay ginawad at inaprubahan naman ng Comelec. Binigyan kami ng extension of time to file our answer. I think 5 or 7 days yata,” Rodriguez said.

LOOK: Marcos-era Solicitor General Estelito Mendoza will represent Bongbong Marcos, Jr. in the petition to cancel his certificate of candidacy pending before Comelec, based on his notice of appearance. pic.twitter.com/mgw0qe3x1Q — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) November 18, 2021

Atty. Theodore Te, lawyer for petitioners from various human rights groups, earlier said they opposed the Motion for Extension of Time and requested the poll body to observe its own rules.

“Petitioners reminded the Comelec that the consequence of granting respondent’s motion for more time would be for the Comelec to flout its own rules, which the Supreme Court had already ruled in previous instances as grave abuse of discretion,” Te said.

The Comelec case against Marcos stemmed from the petition filed by Task Force Detainees of PH, KAPATID, Medical Action Group, FIND, PH Alliance of Human Rights Advocates and Balay. It questioned Marcos' eligibility to run for the country's top job because he has been convicted of tax evasion.

The Comelec set a preliminary conference on Nov. 26. Rodriguez said they would submit their reply before that.

“We have to file our answer before that. I do not want to speculate on the date kung matutuloy ba yun o mamo-move back especially meron na namang petition to disqualify na ipin-file na naman kahapon," he said.

A group opposing Marcos Jr.’s candidacy for next year's presidential race asked the Comelec on Wednesday to bar him from running because he has been convicted for tax evasion.

Called the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law, the group filed a petition for the disqualification of Marcos Jr after he emerged as the frontrunner for the May election.

“So this would affect our timeline as well dahil apparently, wala pa kaming kopya although ang nagsasabi sa amin base doon sa information relayed to us. it’s essentially yung content the same, the narrative the same, ang nagpalit lang yung cast of characters or yung mga petitioners,” said Rodriguez.

In an update, Atty Ted Te, lawyer for petitioners from various human rights groups say Marcos, Jr has not yet filed his verified answer to the petition to cancel his COC despite lapse of “inextendible” deadline on Nov 16. He sought extension; no approval yet. pic.twitter.com/RU1J1DCATQ — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) November 18, 2021

Meanwhile, former solicitor general Estelito Mendoza will be representing Marcos Jr., in the petitions filed to cancel his COC before the Comelec, based on the Notice of Appearance.