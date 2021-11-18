Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss in October also hosted a luncheon with Gomez and the directors of Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA— Israel's ambassador to the Philippines on Thursday said he hopes that Miss Universe Philippines bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez will win the prestigious beauty pageant to be held in Eilat, Israel in December.

Ambassador Ilan Fluss in October hosted a luncheon with Gomez and the directors of Miss Universe Philippines, discussing Israel-Philippine relations, tourism, innovation, lifestyle, and culture.

“We wish her good luck and we really hope that she will win the contest and win Miss Universe,” Fluss said during the Pandesal Forum held by Kamuning Bakery.

Fluss, described as a “balikbayan diplomat,” said he feels right at home in the Philippines, having previously served as deputy chief of mission in the Embassy of Israel in Manila from 1995 to 1998.

In his return, Fluss said he hopes to further strengthen bilateral relations, sharing his vision to promote innovation and technology in various field, including in agriculture.

He recently visited Israeli smart agriculture projects in Tarlac and expressed willingness to share Israeli knowledge with Filipinos to help boost agricultural potential while using smart and innovative technology.

This also aims to meet the goal of attaining sustainability and food sufficiency in the country.

Every year, Filipino students train in Israel for 11 months to practice smart agriculture under a training program offered by Agro Studies.

A training center on agriculture is also being envisioned in Davao.

Israel is also willing to share experience, technology and expertise in countering terrorism as a way to boost security and defense cooperation, he said.

FOREIGN TOURISTS

Meanwhile, Israel has started to accept foreign tourists, including travelers from the Philippines, starting the first week of November.

Fluss said tourists just have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 within the last 6 months and present a negative RT-PCR test.

He said he also anticipates the plans of Philippine Airlines to open direct flights between the Philippines and Israel in April 2022.

Fluss also lauded the role of some 30,000 Filipino caregivers in Israel as a valued and significant part of Israeli society.

