Delisted party-list groups can appeal before SC

MANILA—Party-list group applicants rejected by the Commission on Elections can still file an appeal before the Supreme Court, a poll official said Thursday.
"Meron pa silang isang remedy, which is to file for an injunction sa Supreme Court," lawyer Elaiza Sabile-David, Director III of Comelec's education and information department, told TeleRadyo.
(They still have a remedy, which is to file for an injunction before the the Supreme Court.)
"Kung magkaroon po ng TRO (temporary restraining order), maaari pa po silang ma-retain sa balota."
(If a TRO would be issued, they would remain in the ballots.)
The poll body has junked 126 applications for party-list registration ahead of the 2022 elections.
The groups also filed a motion for reconsideration before Comelec, which was dismissed by the poll body, David said.
A total of 180 applications for party-list registration for the 2022 polls were rejected, David said, but other groups didn't file an appeal.
Among grounds for dismissal were a religious sec or denomination, organization or association organized for religious purposes; advocates violence or unlawful means to achieve its goal; a foreign party or organization; and has ceased to exist for a period of at least a year.
Some 270 party-list groups filed their candidacies for the upcoming elections.
Comelec has released an initial list of 118 existing party-list groups given accreditation and 53 newly-formed ones granted fresh registration.
Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon had said the poll body would finish hearing the rejected groups' appeals by Dec. 6 before they finalize who would make the ballot.
