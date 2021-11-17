Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Vice presidential aspirant Walden Bello on Tuesday called out election rivals for their vague policies and penchant for theatrics, as they drum up their respective campaigns.

In a press conference, Bello said that as much as corruption should be discussed in 2022 polls, it was also important for voters to be aware of their programs and the details behind those.

“Lagi na lang ang default issue nila ay corruption, corruption, corruption. Ngayon, importante ‘yung corruption. Hindi namin tinututulan ‘yan kasi very corrupt ‘yung previous governments natin and the current Duterte adminstration is the most corrupt kaya kailangang-kailangan talagang i-underline ‘yan,” Bello told reporters.

(Their default issue is always corruption, corruption, corruption. Now, corruption is important. We do not oppose that because our previous governments were very corrupt and the current Duterte administration is the most corrupt, so it is really necessary to underline that.)

“ ’Pag tiningnan mo ’yung mga platforms ng ibang mga kandidato wala kayong makikitang comprehensive program. Nakakaawa talaga ’yung ating bayan na kung ano ’yung dumarating sa isip nu’ng presidentiable ’yun ang sinasabi sa mga interview at halos walang sinasabi tungkol dito sa mga ugat na problema ng ating bayan.”

(If you look at the platforms of other candidates, you will not find a comprehensive program. I feel sorry for our people hearing presidentiables who speak whatever random thought they have in intreviews, and they rarely bring up what is at the room of our country’s problems.)

Bello and labor leader Leody De Guzman, who is running for president, have worker-centric platforms for the 2022 elections, among them ending the so-called contractualization, imposing a wealth tax, setting a P750 national minimum wage, increasing the wages of healthcare and frontline workers, and providing free healthcare for all.

“Even more important than corruption ay ’yung mga structural problems ng ating bansa, ’yung pagbubukas nang todo-todo ng ekonomiya natin, ’yung hindi pagbabahagi ng lupa according to the land reform laws, ’yung contractualization ng ating mga manggagawa at ecological crisis,” he said.

(Even more important than corruption are the structural problems in our country, fully opening of the economy, not handing out land according to land reform laws, the contractualization of our workers, and the ecological crisis.)

“ ’Yung programa namin ay talagang very detailed ’yung analysis and very detailed ’yung mga solution. Hindi niyo ’yan makikita sa ibang mga tumatakbo ngayon . . . We will continue to bring back the focus to the problems of our people and we are convinced by that time this campaign ends, people will appreciate ’yung focus namin.”

(Our program has a very detailed analysis and very detailed solutions that you won’t find in other people running now . . . We will continue to bring the focus back to the problems of our people, and we are convinced by that time this campaign ends people will appreciate that.)

Meanwhile, Bello, who has voiced blistering criticism at the Marcoses and the Dutertes, said his elections rivals “have no respect” for voters.

“Akala nila (they think) they can fool the people all the time and they can do anything . . . And in the center of that manipulating are the Marcoses and the Arroyos. Nako, talagang makikita mo ’yung pagkawalang hiya ng mga dinastiyang ito (the shamelessness is clear with these dynasties),” Bello said.

“We will bring that out to the campaign. These are shameful dynasties that ought to be kicked out of political power because they have no respect for our people. They think that they can fool us all the time, no. We will make sure that during this campaign whatever the risks are to us we will expose their machinations, we will expose the way the that they have protected their own interest and their only role and their only objective dito sa kampanyang ito ay protektahan at itaguyod ‘yung mga interest nila (in this campaign is to protect their own interest). Shame on them.”

Bello said the public should expect them to lay down their alternative platform.

“Justice, the facts are on our side we will take advantage of every opportunity these presidentiables, senatoriables, and vice presidentiables. Hiling lang namin sa (All we ask of) media to give us fair coverage kasi napakahalaga ng media ngayon (because media coverage is very important) . . . Kailangan talaga ipakita ng media ‘yung (The media really needs to show the) full range of possibilities ng mga (of the) candidates,” Bello said.

“Naniniwala kami na kapag nabigyan kami ng fair play and fair coverage na our message will get through kasi makikita ng mamamayang Pilipino na hindi kami politiko, hindi kami nagsasabi ng hindi katotohanan, hindi kami mabongga kundi seryosong mga kandidato na tinututukan ‘yung malalaking problema ng bayan at may mga solusyon kami na ibibigay dito.”

(We believe if there is fair play and fair coverage, our message will get through because the Filipino people will see that we are not politicians, we are not telling untruths, we are not flashy but serious candidates who focus on the big problems of the people. And we offer solutions.)

Bello is an adjunct professor of sociology at the State University of New York at Binghamton, according to Laban Ng Masa.

The former lawmaker is among the nearly 30 vice presidential aspirants that also include Dr. Willie Ong, Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Sen. Tito Sotto, and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The list will be trimmed in the coming weeks to remove those deemed nuisance candidates.

The official campaign period for national position candidates will start only on Feb. 8, 2022.

Reject warlordism

Meanwhile, senatorial hopeful Luke Espiritu said that incumbent president Rodrigo Duterte is lucky enough not to be fighting head to head with Bello for a post.

“Dahil senador ang tinatakbuhan ni President [Rodrigo] Duterte, I’m looking forward to the debates. Actually, swerte nga siya, iniwasan niya ang vice president. Maganda sana kung ang makalaban niya si Walden [Bello]. Sigurado akong lalampasuhin siya ni Walden pero ‘yun lang ang positibong nakita ko roon, makakadebate ko, sana makadebate ko si President Duterte,” Espiritu told reporters.

(Because President [Rodrigo] Duterte is running for senator, I’m looking forward to the debates. Actually, he was fortunate to avoid the vice presidency. It would be nice if he could debate Walden [Bello]. I’m sure Walden will beat him but that’s the only positive thing I saw there. I hope I can debate President Duterte.)

Espiritu said Duterte's bid for senator is a manifestation of how politics have become a “circus” of political families in the country.

“Itong pagtakbo ni Duterte bilang senador it manifest ’yung turn towards the worst nu’ng ating politika na naging circus na talaga. ’Yung pagdala ng warlordismo mismo sa national level . . . Imaginin mo ’yun presidente ka na, hindi ka pa nakuntento. In fact, kung hindi tumakbo ang anak niya bilang vice president, magba vice president pa siya . . . It’s as if sila lang talaga ang may monopolyo ng political power sa ating bansa. Worst of the worst,” the labor leader said.

(This run by Duterte as senator manifests the turn for the worst of our politics, which have really become a circus. The bringing of warlordism to the national level . . . Imagine you are already the president, and you are not satisfied yet. In fact, if his daughter did not run for vice president, he would have vied for vice president . . . It’s as if they have a monopoly of political power in our country. Worst of the worst.)

“This represents ’yung paglala na nang todo ng elite politics in its form of warlordismo, sa form na perfect na talaga ’yung power ng political dynasties at dapat nang isuka ito, hindi na talaga natin kaya ‘yung ganito. Kung magtuloy-tuloy pa tayo nito, sirang-sira na ’yung ating bayan.”

(This represents the deterioration of elite politics in its form of warlordism, a form in which the power of political dynasties has been perfected. We must hurl this out of our system, we can't stand this anymore. If this goes on, our nation will be really ruined.)