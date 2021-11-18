MANILA – Several senators who were in close contact with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana have tested negative for COVID-19, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said on Thursday.

Lorenzana, 73, said Wednesday night he tested positive for COVID-19. The defense chief attended the Senate's budget deliberations last Tuesday.

Senator Roland "Bato" Dela Rosa was seated in front of Lorenzana as he defended the Department of National Defense's budget.

Speaking before reporters on Thursday, Sotto said Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri and Senator Joel Villanueva immediately went to the Senate clinic after they learned that Lorenzana tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Sotto said he, senators Francis Tolentino and Win Gatchalian, also had themselves tested.

”All of us who were on the floor last night underwent a swab antigen and all naman were negative,” said Sotto.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, who was also present during the deliberations and interpellations, did not undergo testing. He did not interact with the senators after the deliberation, he said.

”Ang swerte ko lang hindi ako mahilig mag-picture taking nandoon lang ako sa aking upuan pagka natapos na ang budget deliberation and interpellation so hindi ko na kailangan magpa-swab test kasi malayo ako, hindi ako napalapit kay Sec. Lorenzana,” said Lacson.

(I am lucky because I don't like group pictures that much. I was just in my seat until the budget deliberation ended. I did not need to undergo swab test because I was far away.)

Senators learned about Lorenzana’s test result at almost 10 p.m. Wednesday, prompting them to end the session at 11:30 p.m.

The Senate will be immediately disinfected, Sotto also said.

Because of this, the upper chamber announced imposing stricter COVID-19 protocols even as the country continues to record relatively low daily cases.

They should also have a negative RT-PCR or COVID-19 antigen test results valid for 24 hours; a medical certificate indicating negative COVID-19 symptoms and COVID-19 vaccination card.

Names of the guests, visitors and resource persons must be submitted to the office of the Senate Sergeant-At-Arms at least a day before their scheduled appearance.

- With a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

