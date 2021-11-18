MANILA - Less than half or only 1,172 out of 3,927 takers passed this month's agriculturist licensure examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday.

According to the PRC, Ella Hazel Estrada of the Visayas State University -Baybay emerged as the batch's topnotcher after scoring 86 percent in the exam.

Estrada was followed by John Carlos Boyles, who came from the same school and Vivian Timple of the University of the Philippines-Los Baños with a score of 85.83 percent and 85.50 percent, respectively.

The following examinees are in the top 10, PRC said.

Meanwhile, UP Los Baños was hailed as the only top performing school in the examination with 50 or more examinees and after getting at least 80 percent passing rate.

All 59 examinees from the Laguna-based university passed the boards.

The November examination was conducted in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, San Fernando, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga, PRC noted.

PRC will announce the date and venue for the oath taking ceremony at a later date, the commission said.