Weekly tally shows fewer COVID-19 cases among health workers; deaths up to 72

MANILA — There were 292 new COVID-19 cases among health care workers in the Philippines in the last week while total deaths reached 72, Department of Health data showed.

“This is 29 cases lower than the 263 cases the week prior, or from Nov. 1 to 7,” the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG) said.

The 292 new cases for the week is the 18th highest since the DOH regularly published its tally since April 28. The highest number of cases among healthcare workers in a single week was recorded in the week of Sept. 6-12, with 1,140 new cases, ABS-CBN IRG said.

72 DEATHS

As of November 16, the number of health workers who died due to COVID-19 rose to 72.

The additional fatality was a physical therapist.

“Physicians still make up the biggest proportion of fatalities, accounting for 4 in 10 deaths (41.67%) among health care workers. This is despite the fact that more nurses were confirmed positive for COVID-19 than physicians, with 4,173 nurses testing positive for the disease vs. 2,053 physicians as of Nov 14,” ABS-CBN IRG said.

The DOH previously explained that most of the doctors who died had pre-existing illnesses and died during the first few months of the pandemic when many patients were still clogging emergency rooms of hospitals.

MOSTLY MILD CASES

Of the 11,805 total COVID-19 cases among health workers as of November 16, 11,518 have already recovered.

This brings the number of active cases to 215. Of those, 46% have mild symptoms and 37.67% are asymptomatic.

Less than 10% (21 individuals) have severe symptoms such as pneumonia, 5.12% (11 individuals) are in critical condition, and 1.4% (3 individuals) have moderate symptoms such as non-severe pneumonia.