Senators want 2021 budget hike for DOLE to help jobless Pinoys

MANILA - Several senators on Wednesday were keen on increasing the 2021 budget of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to help millions of Filipinos who may still be unemployed next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOLE's proposed P33.31-billion funding next year should be increased as the Philippines continues to battle COVID-19 and while some provinces reel from the devastation recently brought by a series of typhoons, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said during budget debates in the Senate plenary.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon - who served as labor secretary during the administration of President Corazon Aquino - was also supportive of increasing the DOLE's budget next year, noting that 4.6 million Filipinos were unemployed as of mid-2020.

DOLE also deserves an increase due to a sound performance this year, Drilon said, lauding Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, his former undersecretary.

"Kapag mahina ang ating ekonomiya, pag walang trabaho talagang may tension sa ating labor front... but we still see today stability in our labor front and a relatively quiet industrial front," Drilon said.

"Either the labor unions have matured that they understand the situation or the department's skills... can mollify them," he said.

Earlier this year, DOLE launched at least 2 programs to extend aid to Filipinos who lost their jobs after several establishments were forced to close shop or downscale due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Imee Marcos said DOLE should come up with programs that are not "band-aid solutions."

"DOLE should be able to give real job relief to our unemployed and underemployed," she said.

The Labor department should come up with a database of Filipino workers and a functioning jobs portal, she said.

