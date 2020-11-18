'Kami nga outside the kulambo': Robredo says not competing with Duterte on typhoon aid

Vice President Leni Robredo addresses the nation from her office to offer anew additional recommendations to the country's COVID-19 response, and to send a message of unity amid this crisis. OVP/File photo

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said her office is just doing it can to help those affected by typhoons that hit the country recently.

Robredo lamented that some people are putting her efforts in bad light, clarifying that she is not competing with President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration.

"Talagang hindi ako makapaniwala na ang pagtingin niya, kumpetisyon. Kasi sa akin, bakit naman ako makikikumpetisyon sa pangulo? 'Yung buong burukrasya nasa kaniya, 'yung lahat ng kapangyarihan, nasa kaniya. 'Yung lahat ng resources ng gobyerno, nasa kaniya," she told Teleradyo.

(I cannot believe that he looks at it as if it's a competition. Because for me, why would I compete with the president? He controls the whole bureaucracy. He has all the power and all the resources of the government.)

"Kami nga outside the kulambo, sumusubok lang kami gumawa kung ano 'yung makakaya naming gawin. Papaano ko naman mapapantayan 'yung kakayahan ng pangulo?" Robredo added.

(We are outsiders. We are just trying to do what we can. How can I compete with the president?)

For Robredo, instead of looking at it in a negative way, the administration should be happy that there are more people helping those in need.

"Para sa akin, bakit minamasama? Ang feeling ko nga, 'di ba mas nakakabuti na mas marami tayo?" she said.

(Why are they looking at it in a bad way? Shouldn't it be better that there are more of us?)

Robredo also admitted that she found government response to the Cagayan flooding lacking, especially at the height of the flooding last Friday.

"Hindi ako kuntento pero gusto ko kasi tutok ako sa issue, hindi yung motherhood (statements). Yung sa akin, mag-concentrate lang tayo noong gabi nung Friday. Noong gabi nung Friday, ito 'yung grabe na 'yung problema sa Cagayan, at marami na 'yung distress calls," she said.

(I am not contented with it, but I want to focus on the issue. Let us concentrate on what happened on Friday night. On Friday night, this was when the problem in Cagayan was at its worst, and there were a lot of distress calls.)

"Para sa akin, hindi naman kailangang si Pangulo 'yung gumawa noon. Pero para sa akin, at the very least, mayroon man lang sanang isang government official na assigned sa disaster, sumasagot sa mga humihingi ng tulong. Alam mo 'yun, acknowledgment lang sana," Robredo added.

(For me, it doesn't have to be the President to do that. At the very least, there should be a government official, one who's assigned to disaster, they should have responded to those asking for help. They could have just acknowledged their calls.)

In a lengthy, repeated rant during his weekly public address Tuesday, Duterte lashed out at Robredo for allegedly misleading the public over his supposed absence in the government’s response to the successive typhoons.

He said he was attending the ASEAN Summit amid clamor over his public presence in the aftermath of calamities, which sparked the hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo.

This prompted Robredo to hit back at the President, calling his remarks “misogynistic.” She also maintained that she did not ask for Duterte’s whereabouts.