Galvez: 17 possible of sources of COVID-19 vaccines for PH

A lab technician sorts blood samples for a COVID-19 vaccination study at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida. Chandan Khanna, AFP/File

MANILA - National Task Force against Coronavirus Disease 2019 response chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said Tuesday the Philippines has 17 possible sources of coronavirus vaccines, as the country looks to procure millions of doses within the first quarter of next year.

Galvez noted in a briefing late Tuesday night that 9 of the 17 are in Phase 3 trials, in which the vaccine's safety and effectiveness results from the Phase 1 and 2 trials are evaluated, along with the overall risks and benefits of the drug.

"Sa (9) Phase 3 trials, tatlo po doon ang magkakaroon po ng trial dito po sa atin this coming December and January," he said.

Galvez, recently appointed as vaccine czar, did not reveal which drugmakers will be conducting the trials in the Philippines.

US-based pharmaceutical firms Moderna Inc. and Pfizer earlier announced their COVID-19 vaccines were more than 90 percent effective against the deadly disease.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Galvez said businessman Enrique Razon donated 300,000 doses of initial coronavirus vaccines, while BDO, the Lucio Tan group of companies, San Miguel Corporation, and Go Negosyo raised funds for more than 1 million doses.

"Hopefully, baka tataas pa 'yun ng 1 to 2 million doses. Ido-donate po nila 'yung 80 to 50 percent of the vaccine, atsaka 'yung iba gagamitin sa kanilang poor essential workers. At no cost po sa'tin," Galvez said.

Earlier this month, he said they're looking to place an advance procurement of about 24 million doses within the first quarter of next year.

The vaccine czar is now hopeful that the Philippines will be able to procure 30 to 50 million doses by next year.

"Kapag nag-rollout ang ibang bansa, we can also have our own," Galvez said.

The initial batch of vaccines will be for frontliners, indigents, and the vulnerable sectors. The inoculation rollout will largely depend on the financing, development and approval of the vaccines, he said earlier