Duterte wants 'stronger than typhoon' evacuation centers

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a situation briefing with the members of his Cabinet and local government officials at the Provincial Capitol in Pili, Camarines Sur on November 15, 2020 to discuss the disaster response measures and relief efforts on the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - In wake of recent consecutive typhoons in the country, President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday he wants stronger evacuation centers to be built throughout the Philippines for people to take refuge during disasters.

His statement came days after Typhoon Ulysses barreled through the country with heavy rains and strong winds, forcing hundreds of thousands of Filipinos to scramble onto their rooftops due to severe flooding.

"We build a structure stronger than a typhoon that would come their way para mapuntahan ng mga tao. Small rooms with many comfort rooms where people can really stay for a while," Duterte said in a public briefing late evening.

Residents often seek shelter in public schools or government facilities during tropical cyclones and other disasters.

Duterte sought the assistance of Congress in allotting budget for the construction of the evacuation centers.

"'Yun sana ang tugunan ng Congress kasi pagkaganitong deluge, they tend to go to places for shelter and relief," he said.

(I hope Congress will respond because during a deluge, they tend to go to places for shelter and relief.)

Ulysses (international name: Vamco) killed at least 73 people and injured 24 others in the country and left around P2.7 billion in damage to agriculture, and P5.2 billion to various infrastructure.

Close to 40,000 houses were also damaged, of which, 4,473 were totally wrecked. Ulysses also unleashed some of the worst floods in years in Metro Manila.

It slammed into areas still reeling from Rolly, this year's most powerful typhoon, which killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes in early November.