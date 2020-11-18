DOH: 30 health facilities affected by typhoons

MANILA — The Department of Health on Wednesday said 30 health facilities were damaged by the recent typhoons but none of the evacuees have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

“Meron tayong naitalang 30 affected health facilities sa Regions 2, 3, 4A at Cordillera,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

(We recorded 30 affected health facilities in Regions 2, 3, 4A and Cordillera.)

Besides this, there are a total of 55,921 families or 223,378 individuals staying in 1,570 evacuation centers in the 4 mentioned regions and Region 5 and Metro Manila.

As of Wednesday morning, none of the evacuees have tested positive for COVID-19, Vergeire said.

On Monday, the DOH said it was possible that there would be a surge in COVID-19 cases because of the crowding of people in evacuation sites. However, it said precautions are in place including the assigning of safety officers who are responsible for ensuring that minimum health standards such as the wearing of masks and physical distancing are followed in the evacuation sites.

Vergeire urged evacuees to immediately report if they are experiencing symptoms not only of COVID but of other diseases.

The health official said the DOH central office already deployed health response teams to Region 2 to help in disease surveillance and health promotion, as well as psychosocial support.

The DOH’s disease prevention and control bureau also gave out supplementary food and drugs to its regional offices.