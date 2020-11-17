DepEd urged to declare academic freeze in typhoon-hit areas

Residents of Barangay Sapang Bayan in Calumpit, Bulacan on November 17, 2020 wade through remaining flood water brought by Typhoon Ulysses after it battered parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, and displaced thousands of people. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A teachers' group on Wednesday urged the Department of Education to declare an academic freeze in areas ravaged by a series of storms these past two months.

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition recognizes the DepEd's issuance of "academic ease," which does not require strict compliance of students and teachers on academic requirements, its chairman Benjo Basas said.

Some parts of the country, however, remain flooded and electricity and water supply have yet to be restored in some areas, he said.

"It would be better kung talagang merong declaration na sasabihin ang Department of Education...dun sa mga areas lang naman po na affected talaga," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It would be better if there's a DepEd declaration...in areas that are severely affected.)

"Napaka-dependent pa rin natin doon sa kagamitan na naapektuhan nitong bagyo at pagbaha, gaya ng modules. Nakita naman po natin ang mga komunidad lumubog, at hanggang ngayon ang kuryente, tubig ay hindi pa rin maayos."

(We're still dependent on things damaged by the storms and floods, like modules. We saw submerged communities and power and water supply have yet to be restored.)

The DepEd is unlikely to declare an academic freeze, an official earlier said.

President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to stop funding the University of the Philippines (UP) following calls from students for an academic strike against the administration's alleged in disaster response.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier warned Ateneo de Manila students that they might fail their classes should they push through with a mass student strike.