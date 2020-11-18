3 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 11,545

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,545 on Wednesday as 3 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA said 3,244 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,468 of those infected have recovered, while 833 have died.

The DFA also reported 1 new recovery and 1 new fatality.

Figures today show 3 new confirmed cases, 1 new recovery, and 1 new fatality due to COVID-19 among Filipinos in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 555 in the Asia Pacific, 228 in Europe, 2,330 in the Middle East and Africa, and 131 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 412,097. The tally includes 7,957 deaths, 374,666 recoveries, and 29,474 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 50.9 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, of whom, more than 1.26 million have died.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed.