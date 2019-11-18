Ramon intensifies into severe tropical storm ahead of landfall

MANILA - Tropical Storm Ramon has intensified into a severe tropical storm, threatening Northern Cagayan with heavy rains, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, signifying 61-120 kph wind speeds within 24 hours, is still hoisted over:

- Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands)

- Northern portion of Isabela (Sta. Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Cabagan, Sto. Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, and Divilacan)

- Apayao

- Kalinga

- Ilocos Norte

The following areas, meanwhile are under signal no. 1 and may experience wind speeds of 30 to 60 kph in the next 36 hours:

- Batanes

- Ilocos Sur

- Abra

- Mountain Province

- Ifugao

- La Union

- Northern Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, and Dinalungan)

- the rest of Isabela

PAGASA said moderate with occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over the areas under signal no. 2 Monday night, while those under signal no. 1 may experience light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.

As of 4 p.m., Ramon was last spotted 125 km east of Aparri, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph.

It also slowed down and is now moving north northwest at 10 kph.

It is expected to make landfall over Northern Cagayan between Monday night and Tuesday morning. It is expected to weaken into a tropical depression after landfall.

Ramon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday as a low pressure area.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area spotted 1,320 km east of Eastern Visayas is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday, PAGASA said.

PAGASA warned fishermen of risky sea travel over the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the western seaboard of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for the latest weather updates.