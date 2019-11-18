More areas under signal no.2 ahead of Ramon landfall

MANILA - More areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 on Monday morning as Tropical Storm Ramon maintained its strength before making landfall, the state weather bureau said.

Wind signal no. 2, which warns of 61 to 120 kph wind speeds within 24 hours, was hoisted over the following areas:

- Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands)

- Northern portion of Isabela (Sta. Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Cabagan, Sto. Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, and Divilacan)

- Apayao

- Kalinga

- Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg and Adams)

The following areas remain under wind signal no. 1 and may experience wind speeds of 30 to 60 kph in the next 36 hours:

- Batanes

- Ilocos Sur

- Abra

- Mountain Province

- Ifugao

- Northern Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, and Dinalungan)

- The rest of Isabela

- The rest of Ilocos Norte

As of 10 a.m., Ramon was last spotted 160 km east northeast of Tuegugarao City, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph and gusts of up to 105 kph.

It is expected to make landfall over Northern Cagayan on Monday night or Tuesday morning if it continues to move west-northwest at 10 kph, PAGASA said.

The weather disturbance will bring light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela may experience, it added.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected over the rest of Cagayan and Isabela, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, and Ilocos Norte.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area spotted 1,605 km east of Eastern Visayas is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday, PAGASA said.

PAGASA warned fishermen of risky sea travel over the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the western seaboard of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for the latest weather updates.