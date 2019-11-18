LOOK: Duterte visits wake of Gokongwei matriarch

President Rodrigo Duterte condoles with the bereaved family of Elizabeth Gokongwei as he visits the wake at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City on Nov. 17, 2019. Valerie Escalera, Presidential Photo

MANILA- President Rodrigo Duterte condoled Sunday night with the family of Gokongwei matriarch Elizabeth, who passed away on Saturday.

The 85-year-old died just a week after her husband of 6 decades passed away.

The tycoon and his wife were survived by their 6 children.

President Rodrigo Duterte condoles with the bereaved family of Elizabeth Gokongwei as he visits the wake at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City on Nov. 17, 2019. Valerie Escalera, Presidential Photo

Malacañang also hailed the Gokongwei matriarch as the "other half who helped in realizing the vision and dream of one of the greatest business leaders of our time."

The Gokongwei's JG Summit Holdings has interests in transportation, food and beverage, retail, real estate and banking among others.